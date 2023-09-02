Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.00

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $56.64, with a volume of 4536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.62.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 11th.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.
