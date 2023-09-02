Miramar Capital LLC Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $476.24. 3,165,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,969. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $441.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $490.90 and its 200 day moving average is $487.27.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

