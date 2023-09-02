Martin Currie Ltd. Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 140,791 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,661,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $98.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,747,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,735. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.08. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

View Our Latest Report on SBUX

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.