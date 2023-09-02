iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Cut by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,055 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,967 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $651,913,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $453.65. 2,853,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,874. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $350.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $448.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

