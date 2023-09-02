HRT Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HRT Financial LP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 571.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,422 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,738 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 0.6% of HRT Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $47,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,437,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,607 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,036,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,548,899,000 after acquiring an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,398,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.24 and a 200 day moving average of $106.12. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

