Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the mining company on Monday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $4.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMY. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

