GSI Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.70 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises about 5.4% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,864,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,519. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 228.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.18.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

