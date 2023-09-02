Gallacher Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 21.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,703,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.56. 1,004,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,525. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $248.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.59 and its 200-day moving average is $218.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $18,359,051. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

