FORA Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1,152.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 1.3% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU traded up $22.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $404.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,176,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,219. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.80. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.50 and a 52-week high of $406.75.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.69.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

