FORA Capital LLC Acquires 31,146 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,716 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,146 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.6% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 26,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Visa by 2.1% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 73,982 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in Visa by 1.6% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 46,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of V traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $248.11. 4,112,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,026,435. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

