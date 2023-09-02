First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $18.78 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $18,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,122 shares of company stock worth $1,425,443. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX opened at $278.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.92. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.