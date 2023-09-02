First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,168 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $17,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $159.97 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.30 and a 52-week high of $162.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.84.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

