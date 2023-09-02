Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 378,210 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 161,701 shares.The stock last traded at $63.25 and had previously closed at $63.70.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

