Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2023

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLCGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 378,210 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 161,701 shares.The stock last traded at $63.25 and had previously closed at $63.70.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.