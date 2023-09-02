Fei USD Price Down 2.8% This Week (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00003615 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $32.57 million and approximately $86,695.96 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00021034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017427 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015109 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,830.86 or 1.00066559 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,162,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,162,592.66866397 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.93513176 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $95,839.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

