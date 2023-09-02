Ethic Inc. Raises Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,222.55 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,268.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1,378.71.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.