Ethic Inc. Purchases 4,113 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 178.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,271 shares of company stock worth $6,680,555. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $242.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.94 and a 52-week high of $243.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.13.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

