Ethic Inc. Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,260 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 494,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Xylem by 30.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 90,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Shares of XYL opened at $102.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.20.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business's revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

