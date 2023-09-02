Ethic Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Paychex by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 123,778 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock opened at $122.40 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.62 and its 200-day moving average is $113.65.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

