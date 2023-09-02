Ethic Inc. Has $3.52 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ethic Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $86.02 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $550,939.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,650,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

