Ethic Inc. Buys 99,812 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 935.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,812 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 127.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.