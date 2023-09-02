Ethic Inc. Buys 4,947 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.57.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.3 %

PH stock opened at $422.48 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $235.69 and a 52 week high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.40. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,420 shares of company stock worth $6,185,689. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

