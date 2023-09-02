Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 975 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $24,276,860,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MET opened at $64.30 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 80.93%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

