Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 652 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 1,264.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $58,303,266.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,725,938 shares in the company, valued at $304,852,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $227,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $58,303,266.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,725,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,852,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 643,125 shares of company stock worth $113,801,785. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

SNOW stock opened at $157.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $203.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.30.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

