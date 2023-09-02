Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 458 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 714,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 81,230 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 148,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,342,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,195 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,928,918,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock worth $1,395,423,079. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 24.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

