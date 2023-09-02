Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 3,000 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $83,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,252 shares in the company, valued at $14,166,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $84,510.00.

On Thursday, August 10th, Timothy Regan sold 75,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $2,082,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $69,381.40.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Timothy Regan sold 3,231 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $90,468.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Timothy Regan sold 4,308 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $114,765.12.

On Monday, June 26th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $59,225.00.

Dropbox Stock Up 0.3 %

Dropbox stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.64 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Dropbox by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

