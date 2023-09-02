Cronos Reaches Market Cap of $1.28 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and $6.67 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0505 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00038165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00026013 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00012647 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

