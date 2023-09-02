Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $623,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.5% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of XOM traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,843,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,970,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.68 and a 200 day moving average of $108.30. The company has a market cap of $454.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.