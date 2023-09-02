Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1,451.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,028 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,978,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,708,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 65,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,943,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 49.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 282,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after buying an additional 93,297 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.87.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

