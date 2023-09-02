CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in CDW by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $213.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.91 and a 200-day moving average of $186.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

