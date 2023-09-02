Canadian Western Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

CWB opened at C$29.30 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$21.21 and a one year high of C$29.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.24. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Cormark dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.64.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

