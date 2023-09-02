Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 776 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in 3M by 1.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 44,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 42.5% in the first quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 41.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 325,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,217,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 106,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.95. 3,640,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,828. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.17 and its 200 day moving average is $103.40. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.