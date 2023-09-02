Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 94,909 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 94,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,186,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.53.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,580 shares of company stock worth $34,799,115. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.9 %

DE traded up $7.96 on Friday, hitting $418.90. 1,249,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,041. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $328.62 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

