Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

KLA Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $507.02 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $517.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $482.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.