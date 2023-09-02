Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.
KLA Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ KLAC opened at $507.02 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $517.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $482.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
