BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Thomas Unterman Sells 750 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BlackLine Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BL opened at $58.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average is $57.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -75.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.68). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.86 million. Research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in BlackLine by 79.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

