BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Thomas Unterman Sells 750 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BlackLine Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of BL opened at $58.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average is $57.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -75.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.68). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.86 million. Research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in BlackLine by 79.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
