Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Southern by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,004,000 after buying an additional 584,893 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,779,000 after buying an additional 140,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after buying an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 34.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,770,000 after buying an additional 1,969,743 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,326 shares of company stock worth $10,393,608. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,505,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,328. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The company has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.81.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.31.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

