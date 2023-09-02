Banpu Public Company Limited Announces Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:BNPJY)

Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1133 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

OTCMKTS:BNPJY opened at $4.13 on Friday. Banpu Public has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.

Banpu Public Company Limited engages in the coal mining and power businesses. The company operates various coal projects in Mongolia; thermal power plants in Thailand, Lao PDR, and China; wind farm in Vietnam; and solar farms in Japan. It provides solar rooftop solutions and installation for industries and large businesses; energy storage solutions; electric vehicle and fleet management services; consultation services on customized energy management system; and renewable energy ecosystem for clean energy.

