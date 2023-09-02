Banpu Public Company Limited Announces Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:BNPJY)

Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1133 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.
Banpu Public Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BNPJY opened at $4.13 on Friday. Banpu Public has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.
About Banpu Public
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Banpu Public
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Invest in Energy
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Banpu Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banpu Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.