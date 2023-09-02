Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,143,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.3% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $32,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 35,228,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,679,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

