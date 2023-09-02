Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $22,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,987,000 after buying an additional 2,147,954 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 532,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $116.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $128.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.