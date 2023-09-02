Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Aviva PLC grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $21,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in American Water Works by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AWK opened at $137.80 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

