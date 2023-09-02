AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Trading Down 4.1%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 31,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 18,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

AmeraMex International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. AmeraMex International had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

