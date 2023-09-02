AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.8% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,357,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,526. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $261.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

