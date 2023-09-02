3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 121.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 457,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 250,530 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $48,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

3M Stock Up 0.3 %

3M stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,640,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,828. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $133.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average of $103.40.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

