381,080 Shares in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 381,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,000. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of CNO Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE CNO opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.14. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $83,555 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

