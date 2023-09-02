1,070 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Purchased by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.80. 482,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,788. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $269.49 and a 52 week high of $343.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.31. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.50.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

