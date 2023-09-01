Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Zimmer Biomet worth $159,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after buying an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $231,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after buying an additional 1,548,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,300 shares of company stock worth $498,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $119.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.77.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.16.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

