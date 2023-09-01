WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 163,613 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,613 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 338.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,656,000 after buying an additional 4,325,212 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Aflac by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,965,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,249,000 after buying an additional 186,548 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Aflac by 11.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,719,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,099,000 after buying an additional 373,913 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.86. The company had a trading volume of 491,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.61.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

