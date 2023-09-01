WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 65.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,903 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CF Industries by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,784,000 after purchasing an additional 995,975 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in CF Industries by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,164,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CF Industries by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 156,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 22,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC reduced their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

CF Industries stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.21.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.