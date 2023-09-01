WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 351.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE HCA traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.00. 154,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HCA shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

