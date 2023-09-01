WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 66,447 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $532,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.4% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,400,000 after acquiring an additional 54,729 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,479,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,395,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

