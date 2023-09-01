Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,216,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,707,000 after buying an additional 147,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,663,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,706,000 after buying an additional 165,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,095,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,459,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,238,000 after buying an additional 391,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.87. The company had a trading volume of 498,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,254. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

